Kirsten Dunst says "there's still time" to introduce her version of Spider-Man's MJ to the MCU

Kirsten Dunst reckons "there's still time" for her take on Spider-Man character Mary Jane Watson to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a conversation about her latest film The Power of the Dog, the Fargo actor was asked whether she would have liked to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, much like her former co-star Tobey Maguire did with his Peter Parker.

"There's still time," Dunst told Deadline. "I mean, listen, no one's asked me about anything but I do think that... I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on so I wouldn't put it past... I feel like that could happen. I know nothing, by the way, but I feel like it's a possibility."

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right where its predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home, left off, with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio having just revealed to the world that Tom Holland's Peter Parker is the titular webslinger.

In a desperate attempt to get his life back on track, Peter asks his Avengers teammate Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to conjure up a spell that would make everyone forget that he's Spider-Man. But as the latter is fixing up the incantation, his incessant tweaks to the wish distract Strange, and the pair wind up cracking open the multiverse, unleashing villains from the realities of other Spider-Men.

Fortunately, it also leads to Maguire's Spider-Man (from Sam Raimi's early-2000s trilogy) and Andrew Garfield's version (from The Amazing Spider-Man movies) showing up in his New York City, too. The trio fight the likes of Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) together.

Dunst played Mary Jane in all three of Raimi's films, the first having premiered way back in 2002. Garfield famously appeared opposite Emma Stone in his, though she was playing Gwen Stacy, while Zendaya stars as Michelle Jones-Watson, commonly known as MJ, in the latest superhero saga.

