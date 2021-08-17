Spider-Man Beyond brings back classic villains Morbius and Kraven in November

November marks the second month of Ben Reilly's upcoming time as the main Spider-Man and star of the Amazing Spider-Man title which kicks off with the start of the 'Spider-Man Beyond' era in October, and Marvel Comics has offered an advance look at what's in store for the Wall-Crawler when their November solicitations drop later this month.

Amazing Spider-Man #78 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As it turns out, November brings not just cold rain (don't worry, it won't last forever - nothing does), but the return of two classic Spider-Man villains in the form of Kraven the Hunter and Morbius the Living Vampire (both of whom are due their own Sony movies). Ben will have to face off against the long-running Spidey foes back-to-back.

First, he'll be "brutally taken down" by Morbius in November 3's Amazing Spider-Man #78, then he'll be caught in a "hallucinatory" trap by Kraven that will "test his sanity and force him to do the impossible" in November 17's Amazing Spider-Man #78 and November 24's Amazing Spider-Man #79.

It's unclear if the Kraven appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #78 and 79 is somehow the original version, who died in the story Amazing Spider-Man: Hunted, or his son, who was bequeathed his father's title and weapons after his death.

One thing that is clear, Ben Reilly is getting some help in his mission as the main Spider-Man in Peter's absence, training with martial arts masters the Daughters of the Dragon in a November side-issue titled Amazing Spider-Man #78.BEY (BEY standing for Beyond, as in Ben Reilly's 'Spider-Man Beyond' era employers, the Beyond corporation - sorry Beyonce fans).

The side-issue, from writer Jed MacKay and artist Eleonora Carlini, also introduces a new villain named Obsidian Star - though nothing has been revealed about their powers or place in the story.

Here's a gallery of the covers for the November issues of Amazing Spider-Man:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This marks four issues of Amazing Spider-Man in November - meaning the Web-Slinger is going full-on weekly for at least a month. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full November 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

We're gonna be honest with ya, Ben Reilly isn't in many of the best Spider-Man stories of all time.