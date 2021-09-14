Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield talks about the scrapped Sinister Six movie

Andrew Garfield has talked about the scrapped Sinister Six movie from director Drew Goddard, which was planned as a spinoff of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

"I don't know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting," Garfield told Collider. "I've got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he's made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he's so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life."

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ended with a tease setting up the Sinister Six – a supervillain group that often consists of baddies like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Mysterio, and more – but the spinoff film, set for release between the second and third Garfield-starring Spidey movie, never materialized. After Spider-Man joined the MCU, recast as Tom Holland, The Sinister Six was shelved, along with The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

But, there is a chance we could be seeing the Sinister Six on the big screen sooner rather than later. Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be a multiverse-crossover of epic proportions, with Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx reportedly returning as Electro, and teases in the trailer for Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, Rhys Ifans' Lizard, and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Garfield and Tobey Maguire are also said to be back as their respective versions of Spidey, though this isn't confirmed.

Over on Sony's side of things, there's also a Kraven the Hunter movie in the works starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as well as Morbius with Jared Leto, and the soon-to-be-released Venom 2. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal also told Vanity Fair in 2018 of the Sinister Six movie: "I'm just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it. I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I'm just waiting for him to tell me he wants to."

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters this December 17. Until then, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.