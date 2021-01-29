A new Spider-Man 3 set photo includes a video game Easter egg. The picture shows a truck with FEAST on the side, which is an organization featured in Marvel's Spider-Man.

Posted to Reddit, the set picture doesn't give much else away, but could hint at both Miles Morales and a villain not yet linked to the threequel – Mister Negative. You can see the set photo below (H/T Comic Book).

In Marvel's Spider-Man, FEAST – which stands for Food, Emergency, Aid, Shelter, and Training – is an organization set up to look after the homeless of New York, and Aunt May works for them. FEAST isn’t unique to the video game either, also showing up in Spider-Man comics.

Most intriguingly, though, FEAST is a front for Martin Li, whose villainous alter-ego is Mister Negative. Li leads the Inner Demons group, who in the game help Li try to take over New York City. In Marvel's Spider-Man, Li's powers involve controlling negative energy – hence the name – and he eventually becomes a member of the Sinister Six. And who else is a member of that particular group? Doctor Octopus, who is reportedly set to appear in Spider-Man 3 with Alfred Molina reprising his role.

Another link to the wider Spidey-verse is that, in the game, Peter gets Miles Morales a job with FEAST. Miles is of course the star of animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and his existence in the MCU was already hinted at in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which saw Donald Glover play Aaron Davis – AKA Miles' Uncle Aaron, and the supervillain the Prowler.

Honestly, Spider-Man 3 is looking pretty packed at the moment, with Jamie Foxx reportedly back as Electro, as well as potential appearances from Doc Ock and even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective versions of Spidey. Squeezing in Mister Negative and Miles seems a bit much, so this could just be a fun Easter egg – or Peter might be hiding out with FEAST after his identity was exposed to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Whatever's going on, we won't have long to find out, with Spider-Man 3 swinging into theaters December 17 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.