Marvel Comics gears up to celebrate 30 years of Spider-Man 2099 in 2022

2022 will mark 30 years since Marvel Comics introduced the alternate future timeline of 2099 and its many future versions of popular heroes such as the X-Men, Ghost Rider, Punisher, and of course, the 2099 line's flagship character, Spider-Man. And now it looks like Marvel and writer Steve Orlando are gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Spider-Man 2099 and his world, with the writer teasing a new Spider-Man 2099 related project for 2022.

Orlando's Spider-Man 2099 preview, which includes a double-page spread of art from Paul Fry, comes hot on the heels of a teaser for next year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, which prominently features Spider-Man 2099.

"Was it me, or was everything talking about spiders this weekend? Someone fill me in," Orlando tweeted, referring to the teaser trailer. "I've been busy with something from me and [artist Paul Fry], hitting next year from Marvel #SpiderMan2099."

Interestingly enough, Orlando's upcoming 2099 project isn't his only impending story featuring the 2099 setting and its characters. January 12's Marauders Annual #1 sets up Orlando's incoming run as the regular writer of the Marauders title by bringing in X-Men 2099 villains Brimstone Love and the Theater of Pain in their first non-2099 appearance.

Could Orlando be setting up a celebration of the 2099 setting beyond just Spider-Man and Brimstone Love? The setting's 30th anniversary is the perfect time to revive and revisit some of the most memorable 2099 characters and concepts, especially with Spidey 2099 coming to Across the Spider-Verse, and Marvel is likely well-aware of 2099's cult following among fans of a certain age.

In fact, in the last few years, Spider-Man 2099 has had a comic book revival in a now-concluded volume of his own ongoing title, while in 2019, Marvel released a series of one-shots featuring stories inspired by different 2099 characters to mark the countdown of exactly 80 years from 2019 till 2099.

And, not for nothing, 2022 also marks the 60th anniversary of the debut of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker. He and Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099, have crossed paths before. Could another meeting be in the works?

Marvel Comics has not responded to Newsarama's inquiry about Orlando's tweet as per the publication of this story.

