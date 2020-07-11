Sorry Cyberpunk 2077 fans, but it isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass just yet

Bad news for those of you holding out on a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order in the hope that it might come to Xbox Game Pass; CD Projekt Red has confirmed there are currently no plans for its highly-anticipated RPG to come to Microsoft's subscription service.

In a brief comment on Twitter, lead PR manager Radek Grabowski shut down a conversation on the social media platform that speculated on the game coming to Xbox Game Pass.

You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.July 10, 2020

"I don't know. Let's just use Cyberpunk as an example," posited Venture Beat's Jeff Grubbs (thanks, PCGN). "[Microsoft] pays to get it on [game pass] day one, but it's still available on Stadia, PC, and PlayStation for $60. And Microsoft doesn't have to pay to replace the missed revenue from PS -- only Xbox. And maybe only for three months."

"You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077," Grabowski confirmed.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, of course – there's much less chance of third-party games being snaffled by Microsoft – but it might help those who have perhaps been holding off from biting the bullet with a pre-order.

On the plus side, though, every purchase of Cyberpunk 2077 will get a bundle of digital goodies on top of the game itself , including a newly announced comic, when it releases on November 19, 2020, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

ICYMI, new Cyberpunk 2077 concept art invited us to see the lifestyles of Night City's rich and famous with a tour of the Westbrook district.

As we reported earlier this week , the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared a trio of new pieces of concept art showing several sides of Westbrook, which it says is "considered by many to be the best place to live and have fun in Night City". It shows fancy-looking buildings and overpasses, in one case literally built on top of an older and less fashionable part of town.