Sony just dated a bunch of PS5 games including Project Athia, Kena, and Stray

Sony just revealed a cache of release dates for upcoming PS5 games including Project Athia, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, that adorable cat game Stray, and more.

The news came during Sony's CES 2021 conference, where a graphic confirmed a slew of release dates and release windows for PS5 games, some of which had already been dated. Here are the PS5 game release dates we hadn't heard about until today, courtesy of industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Returnal - 03/19/21

Pragmata - 2023

Solar Ash - June 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - March 2021

Stray - October 2021

Ghostwire Tokyo - October 2021

Little Devil inside - July 2021

Project Athia - January 2022

Hitman III - January 2021

We've suspected Ember Lab's enchanting Kena: Bridge of Spirits would release in March for a bit now, but it's good to have official confirmation from Sony. The Returnal release date should please horror fans looking forward to the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Meanwhile, Pragmata has been delayed from its original 2022 release window to 2023. Stray, which I'll remind you is a game where you get to navigate a futuristic world overrun by robots as a common house cat, is officially due to launch in October. Ghostwire: Tokyo, first revealed during Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase, is another intriguing title landing in October.

It's curious that Project Athia, a game with a healthy load of expectations resting on its shoulders, is releasing in January. Though, there's always the chance that Sony shuffles things around - this info simply indicates the publisher's current release plans for each game.

While we wait on the above releases, here are the best PS5 games to play right now.