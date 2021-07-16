Sony is reportedly working on "multiple upcoming PC ports" of PlayStation exclusives

"Multiple" exclusive PlayStation games are reportedly coming to PC, but Bloodborne is not among them.

In the tweet just below earlier this week on July 14, Lance McDonald, known primarily for his datamining and modding of Bloodborne and other FromSoftware games, claimed knowledge of several upcoming PC ports of PlayStation games. McDonald doesn't specify which Sony-developed games are coming to PC further down the line, but does mention that FromSoftware's Bloodborne is not one of them.

If Bloodborne gets announced for PC, I’d love to smugly say “I secretly knew all about this!” but it would be a lie. I am aware of multiple upcoming PC ports of PlayStation exclusive games, but sadly none are Bloodborne. However I still have hope it’ll just come out of nowhere.July 14, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the goings on surrounding FromSoftware's gothic horror game, many have claimed over the past few years that Bloodborne is receiving a PC port. McDonald pretty firmly rebukes these claims, and considering how up-to-date and knowledgeable McDonald has been about FromSoftware's inner workings in the past, this is pretty solid evidence.

On the other hand, it's nice to know that Sony is eyeing up bringing "multiple" PlayStation exclusive games to PC. So far, Bend Studio's zombie action game Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Horizon Zero Dawn are three former PlayStation exclusives that have all arrived on PC at some point over the past year.

Earlier this year in fact, just before Days Gone arrived on PC in May, evidence was uncovered on the Steam store pointing to multiple PlayStation games, complete with DLC offerings, being planned for launch on the storefront. Right now, Sony has yet to announce any further PlayStation games coming to PC since Days Gone joined the line up earlier this year.

Shortly before that in February, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that the forthcoming release of Days Gone on PC would be the first of a "whole slate" of Sony-developed games coming to the platform. Ryan's previous comments would seem to perfectly back up McDonald's new claims, and should be music to the ears of PC gamers who want to experience PlayStation's offerings.

As for FromSoftware, although the Dark Souls studio might not have a Bloodborne PC port on the horizon, there's still Elden Ring to be incredibly excited about. The collaboration between the Japanese developer and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin finally arrives on PC and consoles early in January 2021, giving us a brand new RPG to immerse ourselves in.

For everything surrounding Sony's next-gen console though, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.