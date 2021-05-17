PlayStation Steam page hints at further PC ports for exclusive games

PlayStation's Steam Curator page is hinting at more PS-exclusive games coming to PC.

As first spotted by VGC late last week, a PlayStation Curator page on Steam has now gone live, where Sony can highlight all their games under one page. The PlayStation Studios page lists 41 games and DLC components being available under the PlayStation umbrella on Steam, but only 24 pieces of content are visible through the curation page.

This could hint at more games and DLC for Sony-developed games coming to Steam in the future. Right now, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Helldivers, and Predator: Hunting Grounds are the only Sony-made games available on PC, and Days Gone is set to join that roster tomorrow on May 18.

The speculation that this means more PlayStation-made games are coming to PC and Steam is actually something that PlayStation leadership has previously outlined. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that the forthcoming launch of Days Gone on PC would be the first of a "whole slate" of new PlayStation games coming to PC, seemingly paving the way for other games to arrive on PC in the future.

This tracks with PlayStation's attitude to allowing previous console exclusives to launch elsewhere of late. Last month in April, MLB The Show 21, the latest launch in a franchise developed by Sony San Diego, was published on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S by Sony, making it the first Sony-developed game to arrive on a rival console platform.

With these recent comments from Ryan, and Sony's shifting attitude, it's a good time for players on other platforms looking to experience Sony-made games. Especially as the PS5 remains incredibly hard to find for customers around the world, Sony bringing their first-party games to other platforms is nothing but a benefit for everyone.

