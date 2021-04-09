Sony Bend "tried unsuccessfully" to pitch Days Gone 2

Days Gone 2 is reportedly not in development, as Sony didn't see the project as a "viable option."

A report from Bloomberg states that Days Gone developer Sony Bend "tried unsuccessfully to pitch a sequel" for its game in the months following its release in April 2019. Despite the fact that Days Gone made a profit, a lengthy development process and mixed critical reception meant that Sony decided not to take the series forward.

Instead of working on a new Days Gone game, some members of the Sony Bend studio were "assigned to help Naughty Dog with a multiplayer game" that could be The Last of Us 2 multiplayer . Others were reportedly asked to make a new Uncharted game "with supervision from Naughty Dog," but some staff didn't like that arrangement and left the studio, with others eventually asking to be taken off the project for fear that they would be absorbed into the franchise's parent studio. That group is now said to be working on its own game, and it's unclear whether the Uncharted project is still in development, having been "all on paper at Bend," according to a tweet from the article's author, Jason Schreier.

Days Gone was something of a commercial success, becoming one of the best-selling games of 2019. Earlier this year, the game came to PC as part of an increased effort from Sony to bring more of its first-party games to other platforms. Development on the project, however, went on for more than four years, with the hiring process only beginning in earnest in early 2015. That's not a massive development cycle for a AAA title, but it's certainly on the longer end, especially for a game that received a relatively lukewarm critical reception.

