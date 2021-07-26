Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats to get evil chickens and more

You could farm the old-fashioned way, or you could use our Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats to help you become instant friends with farm animals, get all the adorable animal outfits, and more with just the press of a button.

There are Sims 4 cheats for every occasion, and Cottage Living has its fair share of cheats available to help you fast-track farming. As outlined in our Sims 4 Cottage Living preview, the newest expansion pack has oversized crops, new recipes, and a menagerie of new animals you can befriend - but all of these new gameplay elements require a bit of grinding to achieve the end result. That's why we've collated the best Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats to increase your skills, get free cows and llamas, and unlock all of the animal treat recipes. Oh yeah, and there's even a way to kill a sim with a rabbit so, you're welcome.

If you're looking to keep your gameplay on the straight-and-narrow, then head to our Sims 4 Cottage Living tips for all the ways you can achieve farming greatness. But if cutting corners is more your style, read on for all the Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats.

How to enable Sims 4 cheats

First thing's first: enabling cheats. Most of the Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats are shift-click cheats, which require you to hold shift and then click on a Sim or an item in order to select the cheat.

Here's how to turn cheats on.

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command and Shift, then press c

Hold Command and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

After bringing up the bar where you can input cheat codes, type in testingcheats true. This enables additional cheats and allows you to shift-click on Sims, items, and animals and select from more cheat options that appear.

To shift-click on consoles, press X+O (PS4) or A+B (XBO) at the same time.

Unlock all animal homes

Shift+click on any animal

on any animal Select Unlock All Animal Homes

Become instant best friends with farm animals

You could put in the work by chatting up cows, chickens, llamas, rabbits, birds, and foxes - or you could max out your friendship level with each by using this cheat. After enabling cheats, here's what you need to do:

Shift+click on the animal you want to be friends with.

on the animal you want to be friends with. Select Cheat Relationship > Set Max Friendship

Spawn animals in Sims 4 Cottage Living

(Image credit: EA)

Spawn llamas or cows

Shift+click on the animal shed

Select either Spawn Cow or Spawn Llama

So you wanna play God, huh? Here's how.

Shift+click on the ground where you want an animal to appear

on the ground where you want an animal to appear Click Create Animal > Create Rabbit or Create Chicken (Chick) or Create Chicken (Hen) or Create Chicken (Rooster)

Get all Sims 4 Cottage Living animal clothing

(Image credit: EA)

Here's how to get every adorable cow sweater or goat hat immediately in your inventory.

Shift+click on a goat or cow

on a goat or cow Click Get All Animal clothes (Debug)

You can also select individual animal clothes so your inventory doesn't fill up.

Shift+click on a cow or llama

on a cow or llama Click Buy Animal Clothing > Choose the clothing you'd like

Sims 4 Cottage Living chicken cheats

If you want to get the more rare chickens - like golden chickens or obsidian chickens - you'll want to use these cheats.

Shift+click on the chicken coop

on the chicken coop Select Create Egg (Debug) > Pick the type of egg

For hatchable eggs that will need to be tended to by a hen, use the following cheat.

Shift+click on the chicken coop

on the chicken coop Click Create Hatchable Eggs > Choose either Golden Egg, Obsidian Egg, Egg or Regular Chicken Egg

Sims 4 Cottage Living bird cheats

Wild birds have some exclusive cheats in Sims 4 Cottage Living, and since befriending them will get you some lovely gifts, you may want to use these. You'll need to find Wild Bird Homes, which are hollowed-out trees. If you use the animal home cheat above, you'll be able to unlock the ability to place them anywhere.

Here's how to figure out what kinda gifts the birds prefer, so that you can increase your relationship.

Shift+click on a Wild Bird Home

on a Wild Bird Home Click Discover Gift Preferences

You can even control the flock of wild birds with a cheat, if you're feeling extra Disney Princess-y. This will let you control whether they're out or around for socializing, or if they'll serenade you with a little song.

Shift+click on a Wild Bird Home

on a Wild Bird Home Select Controller State > Select the state you'd like them to be in

Get all animal treat recipes

(Image credit: EA)

In order to get an animal treat recipe, you either have to buy that treat from town or get it as a gift. Then you'll unlock the recipe which your Sims can use to make more of those treats whenever they'd like. You can skip the step of procuring the animal treat with this cheat.

Shift+click on a fridge

on a fridge Click Unlock All Animal Treat Recipe (Debug)

You can also click Create all Feed Recipe Ingredients in Inventory (Debug) or Create All Feed Recipes in Inventory (Debug).

Improve Sims 4 Cross-Stitch skill

Practice makes perfect but then again, so do cheats. Your Sim will be creating cross-stitch masterpieces in no time with this cheat, which allows you to select the skill level on a scale of 1-5.

Bring up the cheat bar ( Ctrl + Shift + C on PC, see above for other platforms)

on PC, see above for other platforms) Type stats.set_skill_level Skill_CrossStitch [Type a number from 1-5 ]

Death by rabbits

To each their own, and if you're in the mood to kill a Sim with a rabbit, this cheat is for you. I'm not judging.

Shift+click on the Sim you want to kill

on the Sim you want to kill Select Kill > Be Slain by a Vicious Killer Rabbit

