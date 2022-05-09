Seems like Halo Infinite could see the return of classic, fan-favourite maps

By published

"I think it would be awesome to play on those maps again"

Halo Infinite Season 2
(Image credit: 343 Industries)

A senior Halo Infinite developer has hinted that classic maps could be added to the game.

Comments from a recent interview have reignited hopes that beloved maps from classic Halo games could be making their way to Halo Infinite. In episode 90 of the Kinda Funny Xcast, 343 Industries' Head of Creative, Joseph Staten, was asked why the developer hasn't brought back maps from the old games to act as a 'buffer' between Halo Infinite's content updates. "That's a good idea, Parris," replies an amused looking Staten.

"I can talk about some things, but I can't talk about other things," continues Staten. "There are some great Halo maps. I think we all have our personal favourite. Guardian, Blood Gulch, The Pit... there are a lot of maps that are awesome, right? I think it would be awesome to play on those maps again, don't you guys? That sounds like a fun thing. I'll mark that in my little notebook." 

Of course, it's purely speculation at this point, but Staten's response seems to suggest that something is in the works regarding the series' older maps and Halo Infinite. And if they do end up getting added, it might not be for some time, as they'll likely need to be reworked to fit with Master Chief's most recent outing. 

Halo Infinite was initially delayed by a year because 343 wasn't "proud" of it. And the game's multiplayer could have been very different, with reports suggesting it started out as an Overwatch clone

Lone Wolves adds new maps and modes to the multiplayer mix. Here's everything you need to know about Halo Infinite Season 2.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.