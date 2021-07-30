Sebastian Stan cast in new Apple TV Plus and A24 thriller alongside Julianne Moore

Sebastian Stan has joined the cast of Sharper, a new thriller from A24 and Apple TV Plus, Deadline reports.

Sharper is set in the world of Manhattan billionaires and follows a con artist, played by Julianne Moore. Stan will play Max, a scammer known for his complex plans that result in him making very large sums of money.

Moore is also on board as an executive producer, while Benjamin Caron will direct –he's previously directed episodes of Sherlock and The Crown, and is due to work on the upcoming Star Wars series Andor on Disney Plus, too. Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka penned the movie's script.

Stan, meanwhile, most recently starred in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, reprising his MCU role of Bucky Barnes (AKA the Winter Soldier). He's currently filming the Hulu series Pam & Tommy , in which he plays Tommy Lee and Lily James plays Pamela Anderson. The series follows the aftermath of the unauthorized release of the couple's sex tape.

On the big screen, he last appeared in The Devil All the Time with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and he's next set to appear in The 355, an action spy movie starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Diane Kruger set for release in January 2022. He'll also star in Fresh, another upcoming thriller co-starring Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones.

As for Moore, she recently appeared in the Amy Adams-led Netflix movie The Woman in the Window , and she's set to star alongside Adams again in the movie musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Sharper isn't the first Apple TV Plus and A24 collaboration, either – the streamer released On the Rocks , directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, last year. Other upcoming Apple TV Plus releases include The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen and starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, and The Sky is Everywhere, directed by Joesphine Decker and starring Jason Segel.