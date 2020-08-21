Season 2 of Fall Guys to be revealed at Opening Night Live

Season 2 of the smash hit Fall Guys will be revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, according to a recent tweet from Geoff Keighley.

Fall Guys is great and all....but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhbAugust 21, 2020

We'll be getting a sneak peek at what Fall Guys season 2 has in store for us when Opening Night Live kicks off Thursday, August 27 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST on YouTube . It's interesting that we're getting eyes on Fall Guys season 2 already - according to the countdown in days that is on the Season screen menu, season 1 is due to last nine weeks from its August 4 launch, which puts Season 2 around Tuesday October 6. Could all of that change with this reveal? Seems likely.

What will the second season of Fall Guys include? As far as games go, we've got no idea, but expect there to be some changes made, as we know the team at Meditonic is constantly working on new games to drive you mad. We can expect another set of 40 items to unlock by progressing through Episodes. There's a ton of cosmetics in this current season, but there should be regular updates to the Shop in season 2 that will likely add some great new skins for your jelly beans - here's hoping for more video game crossovers.

Whatever Fall Guys season 2 has in store for us, I see a lot of laughs, frustration, and last-minute wins in your future.