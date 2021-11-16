Sea of Thieves gets new Halo gear and you can earn it just by setting sail

Sea of Thieves is giving away some special Halo ship gear to celebrate the shooter franchise's anniversary and the debut of its latest game.

Rare has marked the Halo Infinite multiplayer early release with The Noble Spartan Sails and Flag, new additions to Sea of Thieves which show your love for Halo without totally breaking your Age of Sail immersion. The flag and the mainsail are emblazoned with a stylized take on Halo's Legendary difficulty setting icon, complete with the elongated Elite skull (though it does swap out some more pirate-y cutlasses in place of the futuristic blades).

Presenting the Noble Spartan Sails. Perfect for pirates who think the Spartan Ship Set could look even more legendary.Starting Nov 24th, celebrate @Halo Infinite and #Xbox20 on the Sea of Thieves with two weeks of unlocks inspired by the illustrious Master Chief! Details below. pic.twitter.com/r0CtmYNXXzNovember 15, 2021 See more

All you have to do to earn the new items is play during a certain window of time - you'll also have another chance to earn the previously released Spartan Ship Set , which features an extra-Grecian take on a certain Spartan hero as its prominent figurehead and other matching accoutrements for the rest of your ship.

Here's when you'll need to set sail to unlock the two drops.

Spartan Ship Set: November 24 at midnight through December 1 at 4 pm

Noble Spartan Sails and Flag: December 1 at midnight through December 8 at 4 pm

