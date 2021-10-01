Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle Black Widow lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their breach of contract lawsuit concerning the release of Black Widow , according to The Hollywood Reporter – although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Johansson filed the lawsuit against Disney back in July. The actor claimed that the studio violated her contract with the movie's hybrid release, as the superhero title was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access due to the pandemic.

"I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow," Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said. "We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror."

It was announced in June that Johansson would star in a new Tower of Terror movie , written by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. The movie will be based on the ride of the same name, which first opened in 1994 in Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, but exactly how that will translate to the big screen is still being kept under wraps.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson added. "I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."