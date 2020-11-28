Save $550 on a top 144Hz Alienware gaming laptop thanks to this hot Dell deal

Dell has a fantastic offer on its top Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop where you could save $550 on its usual RRP. It's a great deal if you're looking to get one of the best gaming laptops out there for less, as you're going to struggle to find a Cyber Monday gaming deals that can outbid this. After all, with this deal, Dell is dropping the price from just shy of two grand to a much more approachable $1,399.99 - and you're not compromising on any of the powerful specs to get it.

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with RTX 2060 and Intel I7: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Dell (save $550)

The Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop is pretty special. So named because of it being part of Dell's new line of (144Hz 1080p) 15.6-inch display gaming laptops, the Alienware M15 R3 comes with internal specs that'll have you running games on Ultra at 1080p with ease.

It features a 6GB Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card with 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD for plenty of space and speedy boots alike, and a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

On the aesthetics side, Alienware has always had a strong look, and M15 R3 rocks the subtly futuristic details with style. This deal gets you the Dark Side of the Moon color, which goes with everything - especially since you can play with the RGB keyboard and back effects to your heart's content.

Alienware is one of the biggest names in gaming PCs for good reason, but it usually has high prices to match. This deal gets you one of its top the line laptops while saving you hundreds - if you want one, you'd better grab it fast.

