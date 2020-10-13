Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, even if you don't have Amazon Prime

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals aren't just confined to Amazon.com, including $100 off the high-performance Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones in black or silver. You can grab a pair for just $199, and you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to do it, because Dell is matching Amazon's price.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones in black: $299 $199 at Dell

The headphones come in black or silver (and a limited "Midnight" blue on Amazon) and are my absolute go-to for blocking out the world at home, on flights, and in the office when that was a thing. The noise-cancellation comes in three levels depending on just how much you want to block out, and it can all be controlled on the headphones themselves or with the Bose app. When the real world does need to intrude, the headphones have Google Assitant built-in to make managing it all just a little bit easier.

The battery life is a long-haul flight friendly 20 hours of listening, and you can get another 2.5 hours with just 15 minutes of charging. The headphones also come with a cable that you can plug in for flat battery emergencies, and keep your true-crime podcast marathon going.

While the design is sleek and simple, the comfort is fancy. The cushioning around the ears is pillowy - made with a material usually found on yachts and posh cars - and at 8 ounces the whole set is light enough to wear while you dance around your kitchen. If I didn't have a set already, this would be the Prime Day deal I'd be grabbing.

