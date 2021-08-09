Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool 3 has "pretty damn good" chance of filming next year

Deadpool 3 is closer to production than we expected.

Ryan Reynolds recently dropped an Instagram tease hinting at the Merc with a Mouth's return… then swiftly deleted it. He's since confirmed the movie is likely to begin shooting in 2022.

“The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that," he told Collider . "I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”

The as-yet untitled sequel has no director attached, but Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux , best known as writers and executive producers Bob's Burgers, are hard at work on the script.

Reynolds adds: “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Deadpool's third outing wasn't always a dead cert. Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox – Deadpool's original cinematic home – was cause for concern. Sure, Disney owns Marvel, but would the studio slot an R-rated character into its family-friendly MCU? Apparently, yes.

Earlier this year, Marvel brass Kevin Feige told the outlet : "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”