Ryan Reynolds is playing Detective Pikachu in the new Pokemon movie because 2018 wants to out-weird 2017

No, I have no idea why Ryan Reynolds is playing Detective Pikachu. But am I all in now? Hell to the yes. The Deadpool 2 star is donning his deerstalker and channelling his inner electric mouse to bring you yet another version of Pikachu inexplicably talking.

What makes this even more bizarre is that the Detective Pikachu has had nary a peep (or a Pika) whispered about it other than its announcement and a few minor bits of casting news. Now, though? It’s instantly going to be that movie you weirdly want to watch to see whether it’s horrific or hilarious. Ryan Reynolds essentially playing Sherlock Pikachu (via Hollywood Reporter) is a step in the right direction.

As to what the movie is actually going to be about. Detective Pikachu will be on the hunt for the father of Justice Smith’s character (the actor will pop up in Jurassic World 2 next year too) who has been kidnapped. Even better, the Pikachu role is reportedly being mo-capped. Because Ryan Reynolds needs to get that Pikachu walk just right or this whole thing is going to fall apart.

The movie idea comes from a Japan-only Nintendo 3DS game called Great Detective Pikachu. I’ve never played it but, hey, Legendary snapped up the rights to the property pretty darn quickly so they must have seen something in it becoming a franchise.

Dream scenario? This launches an MCU-style phenomenon. I want to see Emma Stone as Jigglypuff; Harrison Ford as a surly Blastoise, and Morgan Freeman as Mewtwo. It’ll all lead to a Pokemon Mystery Dungeon crossover, obvs. Nintendo, I’m free on weekends. Hit me up.

Image: Nintendo/Legendary