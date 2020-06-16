Rocket League 5th anniversary will see a "big update" this summer

Next month is Rocket League's 5th year in the business of car soccer, and in celebration we're getting what sound like some major changes. So exciting is this update that Psyonix isn't even ready to tell us much about it.

"We're working on a big update to Rocket League later this summer, and while we're not quite ready to reveal everything coming to the game just yet, be on the lookout over the next few months," reads an update on the official Rocket League website .

What we do know about Rocket League's tight-lipped birthday plans is that they include a two-week event with limited-time modes and new themed items in the event store. The event kicks off some time near the end of June, and we'll learn more about the content and schedule in the coming weeks.

There's also a smaller update coming to help gear up for the big anniversary event, and that goes live on all platforms tomorrow, June 17 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

At the end of 2019, we celebrated Rocket League as of the games that defined the last decade . "Early games are a blur of laughter and delight at just being able to hit the ball, while tactics slowly start to emerge as you get to grips with its systems. A quick watch of the esports scene that has since emerged shows just how flexible those simple controls could be," our own Ben Tyrer said of some of the elements that have contributed to Rocket League's longevity.