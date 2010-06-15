Robert Rodriguez directing Deadpool?

Robert Rodriguez has reportedly been offered the chance to direct Deadpool .

Fox has been developing the film after the character (played by Ryan Reynolds) appeared in last year’s (dud) X-Men Origins: Wolverine - and they want Rodriguez behind the camera.

Written by Zombieland ’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film was previously delayed when Reynolds signed on to headline Green Lantern over at Warner Bros.

Though Rodriguez has yet to accept the job, he’s certainly a great choice. Hitting something of a creative high in the past few years, Rodriguez has been instrumental in getting the Predators do-over into production, and has the awesome-looking Machete out later this year.

Fingers crossed that he finds the time to raise a little hell with Deadpool .

Agree that Rodriguez is perfect for the comic book adap?

Source: [ Playlist ]