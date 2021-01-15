Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more join new David O. Russell movie

You know that new David O. Russell movie? The one with the really great cast? Well, it just got even better.

None other than Robert De Niro has joined the already-stacked ensemble cast, along with other big names Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, and Anya Taylor-Joy. De Niro is a frequent Russell collaborator, having starred in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook , 2013’s American Hustle , and 2015’s Joy . Meanwhile, Myers semi-retired from acting in 2012. His roles since then have been limited to cameos in Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the Margot Robbie-led thriller Terminal, so it will be interesting to see how big his role is in this upcoming project.

Other new cast members include Birdman ’s Andrea Riseborough, The Old Guard ’s Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola, who worked with Russell on American Hustle. This motley crew of A-listers joins Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington, while Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana’s addition to the project was announced yesterday . Plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps, though.

The movie was supposed to start production in April 2020 before the pandemic caused a shutdown of filming, but it is due to finally begin this month. After a fairly consistent output of new movies in the early ‘10s, Russell has had a relatively long time out of the director’s chair – this is his first project since the Jennifer Lawrence-led Joy, about a self-made millionaire, six years ago.