Ridiculous iPhone deal alert: buy Apple's flagship phone and get a $450 eGift card at Walmart

Since the launch of Apple Arcade, the desire to own an iPhone is stronger than ever. If you're itching to switch up your phone game or you're just after a nice upgrade from your current iPhone, Walmart has some fantastic Black Friday deals that might just make you take the leap. The online store is currently offering the chance to get a Walmart eGift card with a value of up to $450 when you purchase a phone that qualifies for the AT&T or Verizon device payment plan.

If you're after an iPhone 11 or 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, you can pick up the flagship model and bag yourself a $300 eGift card if you activate it via the AT&T or Verizon payment plan. The eGift card will be sent to your registered email address within 30 days of the shipment of your phone, and while you can't use it for your iPhone purchase, this Black Friday there's sure to be plenty of deals you can use it for at Walmart.

iPhone 11 64GB | Get a $300 eGift card with the AT&T or Verizon activation deal at Walmart

Available in a variety of pastel colours such as a mint green and lilac purple, you can nab the iPhone 11 mode and get a $300.

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | Get a $300 eGift card with the AT&T or Verizon activation deal at Walmart

You can get Apple's flagship iPhone 11 Pro with its new Triple-camera system with Ultra Wide 12MP, and bag yourself a $300 eGift card in the process.

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB | Get a $300 eGift card with the AT&T or Verizon activation deal at Walmart

Choose from Gold, Midnight Green, or Silver colours and get the bigger model of the flagship iPhone 11 with a $300 eGift card.

iPhone XS Max 256GB | Get a $400 eGift card with the AT&T or Verizon activation deal at Walmart

The iPhone XS Max with 256GB is fitted with 12 MP dual cameras and a 6.5 inch Super Retina display with HDR, and will bag you a $400 eGift card.



iPhone XR 64GB | Get a $400 eGift card with the AT&T/ Verizon activation deal at Walmart

Get the iPhone XR 64GB with 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and Face ID authentication with a $400 eGift card when you activate it with an AT&T or Verizon payment plan.

iPhone XS 64GB | Get a $450 eGift card with the AT&T or Verizon activation deal at Walmart

Available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey, you can pick up the iPhone XS model with 64GB and get $450 to spend at Walmart.

The iPhone XS Max and XR models are also included in the offer and will net you a $400 eGift card through the activation deal. And last but by no means least, you can get a hearty $450 eGift card when you purchase an iPhone XS.

While the first wave on this offer only lasts until 3 pm (PST) November 28, 2019, if you miss this short window, the deal is coming back around again for Walmart's Cyber Monday deals and will run from December 1 at 9pm (PST) to December 2 until 11.59pm (PST). Good iPhone deals are hard to come by, so if you're in the market for one, picking up this deal is worth it while it lasts.

Looking to get yourself a new iPad too? We've got you covered with our Black Friday iPad deals 2019.