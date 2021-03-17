Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne team up for new Peacock TV show

Rian Johnson is set to helm his first TV show, and he's teaming up with Natasha Lyonne. Ten episodes of a new mystery series, titled Poker Face, are coming to NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

The director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will serve as creator, writer and director of the series (presumably flexing the muscles he honed on the former project), while Lyonne will star in the lead role.

Lyonne is co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director of the Netflix time loop comedy Russian Doll. Season 2 is on its way, with Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy recently joining the cast for the show's next installment. Lyonne has also recently had supporting roles in movies like The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Ad Astra , as well as working behind the camera on TV shows like Shrill and High Fidelity.

Meanwhile, Johnson is currently working on a sequel to his 2019 mystery movie Knives Out. While Poker Face is his first time working as a showrunner, it's not his first foray into the small screen – he directed multiple episodes of hit crime drama Breaking Bad between 2010 and 2013.

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching," Johnson said in a statement. "It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock."