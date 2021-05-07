The Resident Evil Village statue puzzle in the Hall of Ablution asks you to arrange some statues according to a poem on the wall. It's a classic Resident Evil test, and if you want to know how to solve it and get everything in its right place, we have the answer here. This is a critical path puzzle and you won't be able to progress until you've done it. Once completed you'll be able to carry on with the story and see what else is in store.

Resident Evil Village statue puzzle solution

The solution to this puzzle is on the wall at the back on a plaque that reads:

"Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown, so soon the wine may flow."

If you look at the back of the statues you'll get a prompt you can use to turn them either left of right. The poem is basically a coded message as to how you should face each one to continue. Assuming you haven't turned all the statues all over the place, you only need to turn three of the four statues to complete this challenge.

"Women are blind to male advances..."

There are two female statues on the left hand side of the room if you're facing away from the plaque. When you first enter they will be facing the men on the other side of the room. Simply turn them to face each other.

"...but the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown"

There are three men on the right hand side of the room (facing away from the plaque) offering up a plate of food. Simply turn them to face the 'lord' rearing up on the horse.

"...so soon the wine may flow."

And that's the puzzle done. You don't have to touch the guy on the horse at all. As soon as the two ladies are facing each other, and the three men are facing the statue on horseback, the pool will drain and you'll be able to carry on down the stairs that are revealed.