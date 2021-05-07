Resident Evil Village guns - all the weapons you can find, buy and unlock

There are lots of Resident Evil Village guns to chose from, and you'll undoubtedly have a favorite. There are multiple handguns, shotguns, a grenade launcher, and more, so coming up we'll run though what you'll get in your first playthrough. Unusually for Resident Evil guns, most of these are basically handed to you. There are no elaborate puzzles to get the shotgun, for example, and maybe only one weapon that you could entirely miss. There are also things like mines and pipe bombs but, again, you can't really miss them as they're a common pick up and you can craft them.

So we're going to work though the core Resident Evil Village guns you'll get access to as you play, more or less in the order you'll find them. Most have one upgrade part you need to find, with others you can buy. You can also pay to level up attributes like power, reload speed and so on. With multiple shotguns and handguns it's always worth selling weaker weapons so they don't take space - the same classes of weapon use the same ammo, so there's no point in hanging on to a lesser version of anything.

Here are the Resident Evil Village guns you'll find on a first playthrough. As well as the extra Resident Evil Village weapon choices and bonus extras you can unlock once you've cleared the campaign, which we'll cover at the end.



LEMI pistol

The LEMI semi auto is the first pistol you'll get when you meet the old man at the start of the game. It's a basic pistol to start with but well worth hanging onto. You can upgrade it initially via the Duke to be more powerful than the later M1911 for a good chunk of the game, and then jump to the v61 Custom when it becomes available.

LEMI upgrades

Recoil Suppressor

Shortly after you escape the dungeons in Castel Dimitrescu, and one of Dimitrescu's daughters, you'll pass through the kitchens and into a corridor where you'll find the recoil suppressor in a silver case.

LEMI High-Capacity Mag

You can buy a high capacity mag from the Duke for 9000 Lei.

M1897 Shotgun

Unusually for a Resident Evil game there's no puzzles or trick to picking up the shotgun - you can just pick it up. Although it initially becomes available during your first big lycan encounter, so it's possible you could miss it in the chaos. You'll find it in this house:

It's a good starter shotgun but almost immediately replaceable by any of the later, more powerful, options.

M1897 Shotgun upgrades

M1897 Shotgun Hair Trigger

You can buy a hair trigger for the M1897 Shotgun from the Duke for 8000 Lei.

F2 Rifle

The F2 sniper rifle is another Resident Evil Village gun you can't really miss. While making your way through Castle Dimitrescu you'll eventually head through the attic onto the roof. You'll find the F2 Sniper Rifle just before you go outside:

It's a good weapon to take out threats from a distance, obviously, but also a good spare gun if you run short on ammo as you can noscope it. It's slow to reload though so you might want to upgrade that if you end up using it in tight situations.

F2 Rifle upgrades

F2 Rifle High Capacity Mag

There's a two stage process to getting the high capacity mag for the sniper rifle. During the Beneviento section you'll be able to find the key to the Luthier's house in the Village at 1. And at the Luthier's house at 2 you'll find the high capacity mag locked behind a combination lock with the combination 270917, the birthday on a poster.

F2 Rifle High Magnification Scope

You can buy a F2 Rifle High Magnification Scope from the Duke for 15,000 Lei.

F2 Rifle Cheek Rest

You can get a F2 Rifle Cheek Rest from the Duke for 20,000 Lei to reduce aiming sway.

W870 TAC shotgun

The W870 TAC is a more powerful shotgun you can find not that far into the game once you've completed the Beneviento section. On the way back from House Beneviento you'll pass a shed here:

Check inside to find the W870 TAC shotgun. Although you'll probably have to deal with a few enemies first if you want to look for it unhassled.

W870 TAC upgrades

W870 TAC Foregrip

Once you have the Crank from the Moreau section, and can lower the gantry by the river at 1, you'll be able to take a boat to 2 and find a small cave. Go all the way inside and you'll find a W870 TAC Foregrip among the equipment.

W870 TAC Improved Gunstock

You can buy the W870 TAC Improved Gunstock from the Duke for 22,000 Lei.

GM 79 Grenade Launcher

You can get the GM 79 grenade launcher on the way to Moreau's Reservoir, and more or less need it to proceed through some green slime barriers. It's in the building with the Iron Insignia lock by the water wheel here on the map, and actually labeled as the 'water wheel weapon':

It doesn't have any attachments. Just remember to reload it after you fire it, not when you try to fire it and realize it's empty. It's a single shot weapon and slow to re-chamber a new round. You can also press aim and press X to swap between different ammo types if you have them.

M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum

The main Resident Evil Village Magnum you'll find (there's another in NewGame+) can be found in Moreau's Laboratory when you're heading back from his main area. You can find it here, behind a gate you need to use the crank on to open:

This is probably the only weapons you might actually miss. There's nothing marked on the map until you use the Crank on the door to Moreau's Laboratory, and no real reason to return here if you forgot to look and move on.

M1851 Wolfsbane upgrades

M1851 Wolfsbane Long Barrel

(Image credit: Capcom)

As you explore the room a drill guy will attack you through a door and you'll find the M1851 Wolfsbane long barrel in the room he came from.

M1851 Wolfsbane Increased Capacity Cylinder

You can get the M1851 Wolfsbane Increased Capacity Cylinder from the Duke for 100,000 Lei.

V61 Machine Pistol

When you reach Heisenberg's Factory you'll unlock some new weapons to buy from the Duke. One of them is the V61 machine pistol which you should get straight away. Despite being a 'machine pistol' it still functions like a normal handgun if you tap the trigger, and has good power out of the box. Prioritize getting the attachments and you'll have a great weapon against basic enemies for the rest of the game.

V61 upgrades

V61 Gunstock

You can buy the recoil reducing V61 Gunstock from the Duke for 35,000 Lei.

V61 Drum Magazine

You can buy the V61 Drum Magazine from the Duke for 70,000 Lei in NewGame+.

V61 Long Barrel

You can buy the V61 Long Barrel from the the Duke for 56,000 Lei.

SYG-12 shotgun

The SYG-12 shotgun is another new weapon you can buy when you reach the Duke in Heisenberg's Factory. It will almost certainly be more powerful at a base level than any of your other shotguns, and probably just about anything else you have. So even if you don't upgrade it, it's worth getting and selling your other shotguns once you do.

SYG-12 shotgun upgrades

SYG-12 Red Dot Sight

You can buy the SYG-12 shotgun Red Dot Sight from the Duke for 42,000 Lei.

SYG-12 Long Barrel

You can buy the SYG-12 shotgun Long Barrel from the Duke for 64,000 Lei in NewGame+.

SYG-12 shotgun Drum Magazine

You can buy the SYG-12 shotgun Drum Magazine from the Duke 88,000 Lei in NewGame+.

Additional NewGame+ and bonus Resident Evil Village Guns and weapons

S.T.A.K.E Magnum - purchasable from the Duke in NewGame+

