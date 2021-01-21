Resident Evil 8 PS4 and Xbox One versions confirmed alongside free next-gen upgrades

Resident Evil 8 is heading to PS4 and Xbox One and will offer free next-gen upgrades for last-gen buyers.

After discussing the possibility of a cross-gen release, Capcom confirmed the PS4 and Xbox One versions in today's big Resident Evil showcase. As Peter Fabiano explained: "We have been working hard to bring the survival horror experience onto current generation consoles as well. Resident Evil Village will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One, day and date with next gen.



"The PS4 version can be upgraded for free to the digital PS5 version. And the Xbox One version gives you free access to the game on XSX through Smart Delivery."

In other words, Resident Evil 8 is now coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021. There won't be any sort of delay between versions, and if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll also be able to claim a free digital copy of the current-gen version within the same console family.

Today's cross-gen confirmation comes on the heels of a string of Resident Evil announcements, including a surprise Resident Evil and The Division crossover, as well as a reveal of the multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse. We wanted the Resident Evil Village release date more than anything, but today's showcase was rich with Resi goodness, with more to come in the spring with the arrival of a multi-platform demo.



You can try out the new Resident Evil engine in the Resident Evil Maiden demo.