Report: A Nintendo Direct is potentially happening this week, and it could be a big one

The last time we heard from Nintendo, the Japanese gaming titan revealed two new Pokemon Sword and Shield to the world, subsequently breaking the internet as fans collectively lost their minds over the new region of Galar and debuting trifecta of Starters for the Gen 8 Pokemon.

That was almost two months ago, but rumour has it (via reputable source of industry leaks GamingIntel) that another Nintendo Direct - a livestream filled with Switch and 3DS related news and announcements - could be scheduled for later this week, specifically on Thursday, April 11.

This makes more sense when you remember that Reggie Fils-Aime, CEO of Nintendo America, is officially retiring on April 15, so this Direct could be a great way to give the industry icon a fun and memorable send-off in true, Fils-Aime fashion. As for what announcements to expect from the potential Direct itself, GamingIntel hasn't confirmed anything, but there's plenty to speculate about.

For one thing, we know that Persona 5's Joker is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC fighter very soon, and Nintendo could use the Direct as an opportunity to announce his release alongside the game's 3.0 patch later this month.

Otherwise, both Animal Crossing Switch and Luigi's Mansion 3 have been confirmed for 2019, there's all the chance we'll finally see footage of those games in action, while more Pokemon news also isn't out of the question. Heck, games we don't officially know about yet could make an appearance, such as the recently leaked store listings for Metroid Prime Trilogy, Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Persona 5.

In any case, keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement of the Direct from Nintendo soon, who usually reveal its date and time a few days before the livestream itself. Fingers crossed its contents will give us one last chance to make another series of timeless Reggie memes.

Are even more upcoming Switch games about to be revealed? We'll let you know as soon as we hear anything, but watch the video below to discover more great titles for your new favourite portable console.