Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are here, and basically the internet will die to protect Sobble

This morning Nintendo dropped some hot news about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch right onto the breakfast table, giving us a look at the new, British inspired Galar region and our three new Gen 8 Pokemon, the Grass Type chimp Pokemon known as Grookey, the Fire Type rabbit Scorbunny and the Water Type lizard Sobble.

Internet: they will show nothing special on #PokemonDirectNintendo: *reveals starters, region, titles, gameplay footage*Internet: pic.twitter.com/3zhm219m13February 27, 2019

The internet reacted as it traditionally does to the new Pokemon Sword and Shield announcement, with jokes and tweets aplenty. Some had their fun with the game's name...

Pokemon Shield #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/tZtiqC48DiFebruary 27, 2019

Holy shit today's #Pokemon announcement was wild!! pic.twitter.com/3oEFy8l0qQFebruary 27, 2019

Others were ready to enjoy the delights that Britain has to offer, from high street bakery outlets to Brexit...

So Galar is definitely based on the UK but was really surprised they got their own version of the Cerne Abbas Giant #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/YG3XAZUOdvFebruary 27, 2019

heard the news the new pokemon games are set in the UK but wow can't believe it's true pic.twitter.com/9PqHbp4tHVFebruary 27, 2019

Can't wait to play Pokemon Brexit later this year #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/jPugrEsVknFebruary 27, 2019

OI, YOU BLOKES GOT LOICENSES FOR THOSE POKEMONS!?#PokemonDirect #pokemon pic.twitter.com/jqVpnDxKrQFebruary 27, 2019

But the best part was the outpouring of love for the Water Type lizard Sobble, who has quickly become the mascot for everything pure and good in this world.

Sobble evolves into Bawlin evolves into HavinacryonthesubwayafteraroughdayatworkFebruary 27, 2019

Sobble is a big mood #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/2JOuMkbm5nFebruary 27, 2019

SOBBLE SWEETIE YOU ARE MY ANGEL #Pokemon #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/Rlr1pxH3CkFebruary 27, 2019

I love the little lizard man we met today #PokemonDirect #PokemonSwordShield Sobble is a sweetheart omg pic.twitter.com/8zygq7hwrGFebruary 27, 2019

You see dis bby?I will protecc dis bbyI will it ALL MY LOVE AND SUPPORT!!!!#PokemonDirect #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/L2WTHeArsVFebruary 27, 2019