Zelda: Link to the Past and Metroid Prime Trilogy listed for Switch, prepare the hype train

It looks like the list of upcoming Switch games is about to get even better, or so a new batch of listings on Best Buy's employee system seems to suggest. As spotted by notoriously accurate Twitter tipster Wario64, listings for several new Switch titles have appeared, or more specifically Switch ports. They include Persona 5, but more importantly Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the Metroid Prime Trilogy are also amongst the names.

It's not the first time that rumblings of both these ports have emerged on the internet rumour mills in the past couple of months, but the idea that they're being listed with a retailer does give the leaks some additional weight. Originally, the Metroid Prime Trilogy Switch port was spotted on a Swedish retailer website last September and then again in March.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening did get announced for Switch earlier this year, but it would be a lovely touch to get not one but two 2D Link games getting a reawakening. Plus, our features editor, Josh West states that A Link to the Past is, and I quote, "the greatest game ever made".

The Metroid Prime Trilogy was originally released on the Wii back in 2009, and I'll be damned if I have to unearth my Wii from 600-odd wires in order to play through them again, so thank you to Nintendo if this rumour really is true.

And, of course, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was originally a SNES game, and arrived way back in 1991. Since then, it's been ported to the Game Boy Advance with some slight changes, and you can play it via the Virtual Console on Wii, Wii U and the New Nintendo 3DS. But not Switch. Or, at least, not yet.

Hopefully we'll have more news soon, but for now, watch this space.

