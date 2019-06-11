Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (June 10-16)

1. E3 2019 is upon us, with more games than you can possibly handle

E3 2019 technically takes place in the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 - 13, but we all know it can't be contained in just a few days at a single building. With the E3 2019 schedule stretching into Saturday, June 8 and announcements for E3 2019 games coming fast and furious already, you'll surely be swimming in exciting reveals and unexpected announcements by the time you read this. We'll be covering everything at E3 2019 as it happens, so if you need a recap at any point during the week, we've got you. Lucas Sullivan

What: E3 2019

Where: Los Angeles, CA

When: June 11 - 13

2. Hold onto your fan-fiction, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reunite for Men in Black: International

We last saw them as Valkyrie and Thor, but Marvel megastars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are rocking very different ensembles for Men in Black: International. Men in Black 3 - yes, there was a third one - was released seven years ago, and this time around there's a new director (The Fate of the Furious's F. Gary Gray) and a brand new set of agents.This time around the action takes place in the UK, as an entity called The Hive threaten the galaxy, and there are plenty of big names bringing their faces or alien vocal cords to the party. The best news of all? Frank the Pug is back. Rachel Weber

What: Men in Black: International

Where: Movie theaters

When: June 14

3. The Dead Don't Die is out on June 14, and its all-celeb cast means it's our stopgap until Zombieland Double Tap

Where can you find Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Selina Gomez, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, Steve Buscemi, RZA, Danny Glover, and Carol Kane? Answer: in The Dead Don't Die, a new zombie comedy from director Jim Jarmusch. Instead of being set after zombies have taken over America like in Zombieland, this time it tracks the outbreak in a small American town, with three local cops (Murray, Sevigny, and Driver) doing their damnedest to protect the civilians. Swinton plays a Scottish funeral director who goes all Michonne with a katana during the outbreak, but these aren't any ordinary zombies. Of course. The undead seems to be attracted to what they did when they were alive, with one grunting for Chardonnay and Iggy Pop himself thirsting for coffee, hinting that this isn't going to be the typical zombie movie. Although there is a fair amount of head-decapitating action. What did you expect? Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: The Dead Don't Die

Where: Movie theaters

When: June 14

4. The Marvel Netlix-verse ushers in its bittersweet final coda with Jessica Jones season 3

This time a year ago, things were looking up for The Defenders. Every one of Netflix's street level heroes had another season on the way, and - with Avengers: Endgame on the horizon - it was even possible that the team would finally make their way onto the big screen for the inevitable all-star rumble against Thanos. But then the cancellations started coming. First was Iron Fist (understandable), then Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones, each one quietly discontinued right before their final seasons debuted. Worse still, the remaining episodes tacitly severed all connections with the wider MCU, while Marvel's announcement of its own original shows for Disney+ pretty much all but confirmed that the Netflix-verse was no more. Jessica Jones season 3 thus finds itself as the last remnant of a bygone era for superhero TV. Regardless of whether this season is great or terrible, it'll nonetheless be the disheartening denouement for a small screen universe that deserved to end on its own terms. Alex Avard

What: Jessica Jones season 3

Where: Netflix

When: June 14

5. The Fortnite Summer Block Party is two days of building, battling, and Brendon Urie

Fortnite's status as "A Thing" is unquestionable and that fact will be made all the more plain bare at the Fortnite Summer Block Party in Los Angeles. The two-day event starting on June 15 will fill The Forum (former home of the Lakers) with pro players, celebrities, and fans. First up on Saturday is the Fortnite Creative showdown, where eight teams of pros will face off across a number of player-made creations, then on Sunday the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am will cap off the event with a battle royale between 50 duos of celebrities and eSports stars. Attendees will be able to participate in special activities throughout the event, which will likely come with in-game rewards - but even if you can't make it in person, you can still watch the events online.

What: The Fortnite Summer Block Party

Where: The Forum in Los Angeles

When: June 15 and 16

