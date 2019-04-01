Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies and games (April 1 - 7)

1. April 1 is coming, so look out for some joke announcements

With April Fools’ Day around the corner, I thought I’d give you a little warning about what to expect. Game devs and publishers all around the globe will probably be posting stuff that sounds too good to be true - and it probably is. With April 1 comes spoof game announcements - I’m fully prepared for a fake Elder Scrolls 6 release date - and pictures of weird merch, like Geralt chilling in a tub. Just make sure to keep your eye out for anything that sounds just a little bit wackier than usual, and you’ll be sure to protect yourself for a whole bucket of disappointment when you realize that Starfield is not, in fact, coming out on April 2, 2019. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Pranks, jokes, and shenanigans

Where: EVERYWHERE

When: April 1

2. Jordan Peele is bringing classic cult television back from the dead

He's only just twisted our brains with his new movie Us , and now Jordan Peele is serving up a hot and fresh batch of weirdness with his reboot of The Twilight Zone. He's clearly a huge fan of the original show and promises we'll get the same mix of science fiction shenanigans and moral messages. The cast includes Adam Scott, Tracy Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Sanaa Lathan, and Seth Rogen, with Peele himself taking the Rod Serling role of the host. The trailers have only hinted at the strange surprises in store - a child president, talk of a parallel universe, space travel, riots - but we can't wait to hear that classic opening theme music again on Monday. Rachel Weber

What: The Twilight Zone

Where: CBS All Access

When: April 1, 2019

3. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition on Switch will tide you over 'til the next Zelda

Nintendo Switch started out with one of the best Zelda games ever made; now we have Cadence of Hyrule to look forward to this spring and the Link's Awakening remake later in the year. It's a fantastic time to be a Zelda fan, or more accurately it will be a fantastic time when those two games actually come out. Don't worry, War will keep you company until then. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition hits Switch on April 2 and despite its comic book aesthetic and horsemen-of-the-apocalypse premise, it's just a Zelda game in a metal band T-shirt: clearing dungeons, backtracking with new items to open more of the world, getting a horse friend so you can travel faster, a special jingle even plays when you find secrets. That should keep you busy while you wait for more official Zelda games to start rolling out. Connor Sheridan

What: Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: April 2, 2019

4. Can Shazam! ensure that the DCEU rises to meet Marvel?

In all honesty, Warner Bros.’ attempt at creating a shared superhero universe to rival the MCU hasn’t been all that successful. Sure, they had the big names, the big budgets, and the big blockbusters, but the likes of Batman v Superman and Justice League just couldn’t compete with the Avengers and co. And then the DCEU succeeded where Marvel hadn’t yet; with the superb female-led superhero movie Wonder Woman . And Aquaman , while not exactly award-winning, opened our eyes to what the DCEU could be.

Now another DCEU movie is looking to hook us with its big kid hero and silly humour. Shazam! hits theatres this week and, based on the early reactions , it has the potential to mean big business for Warner Bros. The hero of the piece is actually a young kid (played by Asher Angel) who gets gifted with the ability to turn into a fully grown superhero (played by Zachary Levi) when he shouts the word “Shazam!” and from the looks of the trailers, he’s loving every minute of it. It’s never that simple though is it? And Shazam! has it’s very own villain to contend with in the form of Doctor Sivana (played by Mark Strong). With critics already raving about the upcoming movie, could this be the film that cements the DCEU’s position next to Marvel? Lauren O’Callaghan

What: Shazam!

When: April 5, 2019

Where: Cinemas

5. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is doubling down on her dark side, and I couldn't be more excited

There's no denying that I wasn't the biggest fan of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when I first started watching it - particularly around the oversexualisation of her character - but by the time they'd stopped doing all that lingering pans of the naked 15-year-old girl, I was hooked. The feminist power, awesome spells, brewing love triangles, and some seriously NSFW witchy antics all worked to weave quite the powerful narrative. And, not to mention, that I was seriously envious of their lipstick game. That means I'm seriously pumped for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 , which starts this week. From the trailers we've seen so far, and how season 1 ended, expect to see Sabrina's dark side more and more, that love triangle totally explode, and Sabs trying to manage the conflicts between witch and mortal lives. Of course, the Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood are always going to be a problem too. A delicious edge-of-seat adventure kind of problem though. I love the fact The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is really dialling into that darker side though. It's already so different to anything else on TV right now, and the further the creators take it from cheesy American high school drama the better. Bring on the hexings! Sam Loveridge

What: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2

Where: Netflix

When: April 5, 2019

