"There’s no other superhero movie like this" – The first Shazam! reactions are in

Say hello to Captain Marvel. No, not that Captain Marvel. Look, it’s confusing, but one of the latest DC Extended Universe movies, Shazam, once went by that name too. He may even stand shoulder-to-shoulder with his MCU mirror, too, if these Shazam reactions are anything to go by.

The first impressions embargo is up, and we’ve collected the best opinions from those who have had the chance to watch it. Yes, the movie isn’t out for another month – but it appears DC is confident enough to show it off early and get some hype going.

The greatest DC movie ever?

That’s what some are saying. Sure, we’ve got pedantic people who are adamant that this is only the best DCEU movie, and not topping The Dark Knight anytime soon, but both Wonder Woman and Aquaman were great fun. If Shazam is reaching that sort of level, then DC is finally heading back on the right track.

In fact, I'm gonna go out on a limb and call #Shazam my favorite DCEU movie. It is really well balanced, gets the magical wonder of the character and his world right, and somehow never feels like it's trying too hard.March 8, 2019

#Shazam So having seen Shazam, I can safely say it's my favourite DCEU film bar none!Fun action, a brilliant villain, a fantastic and game cast (plus JERRY from the Walking Dead) adding to my hope that cooper andrews and Jason Momoa just chat in a film. Well done @ZacharyQuinto!March 8, 2019

The #Shazam social embargo dropped, so I can say that I really liked this movie! Lots of laughs, some real heart, and a great classic superhero story. I think audiences are gonna love it and DC fans are REALLY gonna love it. Unquestionably atop the DCEU with Wonder Woman for me. pic.twitter.com/9JsGPSJU6ZMarch 8, 2019

Don't believe the hype, #Shazam isn't the best DC movie to date, it's only the SECOND best after The Dark Knight.March 8, 2019

A Big influence

If you haven’t been swotting up on your Shazam then the character’s origins might have passed you by. Billy Batson is a 14-year-old kid who stumbles upon an ancient mystic who bestows upon him the power ever teenager would love to have: the ability to turn into a superhero at will, complete with adult body. Of course, people are getting Big vibes from that, which is no bad thing – and definitely a different source for a superhero movie to mine.

#Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears it’s heart on its sleeve.March 8, 2019

#Shazam is big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before. Definitely in the vein of Tom Hanks' BIG, but with superhero action & lots of Batman and Superman references. I dug this film so much I wanted to give it a bear hug at the end. DC's movies keep getting better pic.twitter.com/WQJgo61gMgMarch 8, 2019

The best of the rest

You might not have had high hopes for Shazam. That’s fine. But with the whirlwind of praise it’s getting, as you can see below, you might want to start circling April 5 on your calendars.

#Shazam is another gigantic win for DC following #Aquaman and #WonderWoman and is just so different from both of them. I love it.March 8, 2019

#Shazam is an absolute delight! Super vibrant, tons of heart & a great fun-loving vibe. The family element is a big charmer & so is the humor that comes with watching @ZacharyLevi explore his new powers. Said this after IT but it's worth repeating - @Jgrazerofficial is a star.March 8, 2019

Shazam! is another win for DC. Sure, the humor & action you'd expect from a superhero film are there, but #ShazamMovie stands out because of the emotional, family story at its center. I had some small issues with the hero/villain aspects but the family stuff is dynamic & powerful pic.twitter.com/FYM3QVp5huMarch 8, 2019

Shazam! is the superhero film that you never knew you needed. Zachary Levi was born to play this role. Ridiculously entertaining & non-stop fun from start to finish. Loved every character & all of the pop culture references. This is what going to the movies is all about. #Shazam pic.twitter.com/SxCcCTy2ZBMarch 8, 2019

There are so many hilarious and absolutely clever moments in #Shazam that I lost track. There's no other superhero movie like this in existence. You never feel been-there-done-that with this one, even if some of it falls into the realm of stereotypical character tropes. @joblocomMarch 8, 2019

Maybe it's time to start adding Shazam to your personal list of upcoming movies that you simply can't wait for?