Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps - how to solve the treasure hunts and find your rewards

When it comes to different ways of making money, one of the more lucrative options is to follow the Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps to find caches of riches. You'll have to put in some groundwork first then actually head out to the locations of the hidden stashes, but they're a lot better than trying to rob your way to a fortune in Red Dead Redemption 2. To make the whole process easier for you, we've put together a quick guide and video for each of the three Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps here, which should make your gold bar collecting a breeze. No longer will you need to squint at sketches of landscapes while you try to figure out where the treasure is, just follow our guidance to go and collect that sweet loot.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang treasure map

The Jack Hall Gang treasure map is one of the first you can obtain in the game, once you've set up camp at the start of Chapter 2. To acquire it, head to the top of the hill west of Flatneck Station near Bard's Crossing, where you'll meet Máximo Cristóbal Valdespino. This seasoned explorer will offer to sell you a map for $10, so purchase it then follow our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang treasure map guide to add another two gold bars to your stash.

Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map

To get started with the High Stakes treasure, you need to look out for a random encounter with a scruffy fellow, who you'll find surrounded by maps in a random location somewhere in New Hanover or near Strawberry in West Virginia. He'll stash one of these when you approach, then try to do a runner with it - so either shoot or hogtie him then loot this particular map from his body. Follow our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map guide to track down three shiny gold bars as your reward.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Poisonous Trail treasure map

To initiate the Poisonous Trail treasure hunt, one of the most lucrative in the game, you'll need to wrap up warm and head to Cairn Lake in northwest Ambarino - a place you may already recognise as one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Gunslingers locations. Inside the cabin belonging to Flaco Hernandez, you find a map in a lock box under the bed - grab it then follow our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 Poisonous Trail treasure map guide to lead you to a cave system hiding a whopping four gold bars inside.

