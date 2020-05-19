People are finding Red Dead Redemption 2 landmarks in real life

Nearly two years after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, players are still finding the real-world locations that inspired in-game landmarks.

The thread on GTA Forums titled "Mapping Red Dead Redemption 2! Landmark Analysis Thread" has been live since October of 2016, a time when posters were analyzing early art to try to piece together which American locales would inspire Red Dead Redemption 2's sprawling map.

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place across five fictitious American states, and it's easy to figure out which US regions inspired them. Lemoyne is an amalgamation of Southeastern states like Louisiana and Mississippi, West Elizabeth resembles the arid parts of Texas where it connects to Oklahoma, and New Austin looks like the cacti-dotted Arizona and New Mexico.

But finding real-life structures and landscapes that look nearly identical to parts of Red Dead Redemption 2 helps pin-point the US locations the developers used to map out the in-game world.

(Image credit: Rockstar/koeklin (via GTA Forums))

The latest batch of captures comes from GTA Online forum user koeklin, who shared uncanny side-by-sides of Red Dead Redemption 2 locations and their real-life counterparts. There's an in-game house that looks exactly like a real house in Nola, Louisiana, a Gazebo from Youngstown, Ohio, and a lighthouse from New Orleans.

Considering the massive size of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, it's likely we'll see more locations from the game identified in the real world, adding even more realness to a game that already feels about as real as games get.

