Red Dead Online's latest update adds an Explorer Care Package and a pretty hat

The latest Red Dead Online update from those crazy kids at Rockstar brings with it the chance to earn a new Explorer Care Package by completing a total of 10 Daily Challenges before July 16. It's worth it too; for helping out a few townsfolk or hunting some game, you get a veritable bounty of rewards.

"The Explorer Care Package includes 60 Poison Arrows -­ deadly arrows with poisoned tips typically crafted using an Arrow, Feather and Oleander Plant after acquiring the Poisoned Arrows Pamphlet. Use these to quickly down man or beast. The package also includes 100 rounds of Varmint Cartridges - .22 caliber rounds designed for smaller animals – such as rabbits - with surefire performance," said Rockstar.

"Other helpful items include Thyme, Wild Mint and Oregano, providing a healthy fortification for your Dead Eye, Health and Stamina respectively. Cook them with the Prime Beef Joint or Tender Pork Loin (also included in the package) to create hearty meals that grant a temporary Gold Core. You’ll also get Live Crickets and Live Worms for fishing and 5 tins of Jolly Jack’s that fully restore and slightly fortify your Dead Eye."

There are seven new challenges a day to pick from, so getting ten by July 16 won't be a problem for even the most casual of cowboys.

The update also brings a new Durham Coat, Riggs Fringe Coat and a selection of new hats, including the delightfully floral gardenia hat. It takes a real man to wear flowers. And don't forget, if you have Amazon Prime and link your Rockstar Games Social Club account you can collect a bunch of bonuses, including $300 of in-game cash.

