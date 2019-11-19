Red Dead Online patch notes: Moonshiners Frontier Pursuit is now available

The latest Red Dead Online patch notes are here, and it's time to get into the bootlegging business. You'll need to take your Trader skill so the next level by establishing a business outside of camp, sourcing your own ingredients, producing the white lightning, and figuring out a shipment schedule that will maximize your profits.

You can't jump into the Moonshiners Frontier Pursuit without having proved your merit as a Trader - you'll need to be a Rank 5 or have completed one Trader Sell Mission to start doling out the booze. Once you achieve either of those two things, you'll be introduced to renowned bootlegger Maggie Fike, who will give you a leg up on the business. As GamesRadar+ previously reported, you'll need to purchase a Moonshining Shack and start distilling the goods in the basement (you can even add a cool bar).

The Moonshiner Frontier Pursuit will offer up a new series of Story Missions that include eliminating rivals, learning new recipes, and establishing a loyal clientele, all of which will earn you benefits to boost your sales. Like any Specialist Role, this one has its own unique progression with unique apparel, accessories, weapons, and equipment upgrades.

The latest Red Dead Online patch notes brings the return of the Outlaw Pass, with 100 ranks of new rewards that include brand new accessories, Role XP boosts, and Gold gifts. You'll need to purchase this upgraded (which includes a Camp Dog!), so find out more about it here.

There's also a new feature in Red Dead Online called Offers and Rewards, which you can find in the Benefits Page in the Pause Menu. This page will show you your collection of gifts, discounts, and promotions that you can apply to certain goods. Basically, you'll want to check it out weekly so you can keep track of the latest Red Dead Online promotions.

The are a handful of other improvements that dropped with today's update, including:

The ability to quick-swap weapons in the heat of battle – simply assign a “Quick Select” firearm within the Weapon Wheel, then tap L1/LB/Tab during gameplay to quickly switch between this and your currently-equipped weapon (you can still holster your weapon with a double tap of L1/LB/Tab or by selecting Unarmed in the Weapon Wheel)

Ability Card rebalancing on certain cards, and limits on Tonic use to ensure a level playing field for all players

Accessibility improvements for fishing, allowing players to reel in a catch by holding a button rather than circling the analogue stick

Increased stability for Horses, making your steed slightly less likely to fall down after a collision and quicker to get back up after a fall or revival

You can now spawn directly at your Camp

This week's range of discounts include 5 Gold Bars off the Butcher's Table, Rewards for Moonshiners and a free Resupply for Traders, and a bonus RDO$200 for each Role you start. And as always, the Twitch Prime Benefits are lucrative, including a free Polished Cooper Still Upgrade for your Moonshine business and a free Collector's bag.

You can read the full patch notes on Rockstar's blog here.

