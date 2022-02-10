Zack Snyder reveals Rebel Moon concept art and extra casting details – including Ray Fisher and Charlie Hunnam

Zack Snyder has unveiled new concept art and casting details for his upcoming Netflix movie Rebel Moon.

The film, based on an old Star Wars pitch, will focus on a young woman rounding up warriors from other planets to face a tyrant and his armies.

On Twitter, Snyder revealed that Charlie Hunnam (The Gentlemen), Djimon Hounsou (The King's Man), Doona Bae (Sense8), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), E. Duffy (Girlfriends), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), and Sky Yang (Tomb Raider) have joined lead Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) in the sci-fi film.

The director and Netflix also shared some new concept art, showcasing sweeping landscapes, spaceships, and what looks to be the villains of the movie clad in sinister uniforms. Check out the pictures below.

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzWFebruary 9, 2022 See more

simply mesmerized by the new concept art from Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON, a new sci-fi adventure film coming to Netflix pic.twitter.com/wIHuKgZ7CkFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Snyder has teased before that the film will share similarities with Man of Steel's Krypton scenes. "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it," he said. "Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

Along with Rebel Moon, the director is also busy with the growing Army of the Dead-verse on Netflix. Animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is arriving this year, while a sequel titled Planet of the Dead is also in the works.

Rebel Moon doesn't have a release date just yet, but while you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.