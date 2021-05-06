Real-world celebs such as Eminem, Conan O'Brien, and Megan Rapinoe will meet the X-Men in June's Hellfire Gala

The guest list for the X-Men line's June 'Hellfire Gala' crossover event just got a lot bigger - and more A-List - as Marvel Comics has announced that the mutant island of Krakoa will play host to numerous real world celebrities from all walks of life as part of the event.

Dropping names like a kid carrying too many comics, Marvel states that the 'Hellfire Gala', in which Krakoa "opens its gates to the world" will include in-universe depictions of famous celebrities from actors, to athletes, to musicians, and more, drawn by the artists of Marvel's X-Men line.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"As Krakoa opens its gates to the world, the Gala will go down in history for its shocking twists, incredible Mutant Fashion looks, and surprise appearances from heroes and celebrities alike," states Marvel's announcement. "Guests at the Gala will include talk show hosts, sports superstars, world-renowned musicians, writers, actors, and other icons, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Peabody Award winners, FIFA World Cup Champions, Olympic gold medalists, and more."

Marvel even lists some of the planned cameos - including one celebrity who will actually be making his second appearance in a Marvel comic book.

"Figures like Eminem, Conan O'Brien, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ira Glass, and Pete Alonso, are on the guest list – and the list keeps growing," it continues. "Who will be toasting to Krakoa's success? Who will be mingling with the Avengers? And who is speaking with the new leader of the X-Men?"

Eminem appeared in the infamous 2009 one-shot Eminem/Punisher #1, popping shells and dropping bodies alongside Frank Castle (well, on the cover anyway).

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for the last of Marvel's questions, is the publisher teasing a specific cameo who will meet with Cyclops, the leader of the new X-Men team? Marvel Comics has brought in numerous celebrities as themselves in the past, including multiple United States presidents - so anyone could show up.

(And not for nothing, Newsarama is technically on the guest list too - though we'll be well behind the scenes as usual).

"The Hellfire Gala will be the culmination of months of anticipation, and as one of the biggest nights in X-Men history, it only made sense that the nation of Krakoa would invite some of the world's biggest stars to witness it for themselves," states Mike Pasciullo, Marvel's vice president of marketing and communications.

"We thank all of our special guests for joining us for this exclusive in-world event, along with the incredible artists who brought them to life on the page."

The 'Hellfire Gala' crossover will run through nearly all of the current 'Reign of X' X-Men titles this June, including a one-shot titled Planet-Size X-Men that Marvel is billing as the starting point of the next evolution of the X-Men and mutantkind.

