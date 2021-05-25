Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart file size and pre-load time revealed

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-load will begin on June 4 and weigh in at 33GB, it's been revealed.

In the tweet below, PlayStation Game Size, which catalogues the upcoming file sizes of games set to release on PlayStation systems, revealed the information for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. As we can see, the size of Insomniac's sequel will weigh in at around 33GB, although this might not include any potential Day One patches for the title.

🚨 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 33.618 GB (Version 01.000.007)🟩 Pre-Load : June 4🟫 Launch : June 11🟨 #PS5 #RatchetAndClankPS5 #RatchetPS5⬜ @insomniacgames pic.twitter.com/9uIdrJ0igSMay 24, 2021 See more

Additionally, the tweet above reveals that the pre-load for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will begin on June 4. This is exactly one week before the game actually launches worldwide on June 11, so that's plenty of time to get the 33GB download initiated and installed on your PS5.

There are now less than two weeks to go until Insomniac's sequel finally arrives, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. For one, we'll get to visit an absolute boatload of brand new locations, as well as throwbacks to Ratchet and Clank locations of old, like Nefarious City, for one. For what we thought after spending some time with the game, head over to our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart preview for a complete breakdown.

We'll also get to find out the story behind the mysterious female Lombax called Rivet. While Insomniac unveiled the brand new playable protagonist last year, fans were speculating over the nature of the character for a long time. Right now, it's not exactly been confirmed that Rivet is Ratchet from an alternate reality, but given that Rift Apart deals with hopping through different multiverses at the blink of an eye, there's every chance that Rivet could be Ratchet's counterpart from a different universe entirely.

If you're still looking to reserve your copy of Insomniac's sequel for the cheapest prince around, head over to our full Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order guide for more.