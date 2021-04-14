Ramy Youssef joins Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' new movie

Ramy Youssef is the latest actor set to join Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie, Poor Things, Deadline reports.

Emma Stone is already on board, with Willem Dafoe also in talks to star. The upcoming movie from the director of The Favourite will be set in the Victorian era, telling the story of Belle Baxter (Stone), a young woman who's brought back to life by an eccentric scientist. Youssef and Dafoe's roles haven't been confirmed yet, but the movie promises to be about love, discovery and scientific daring – with plenty of black humor and surreal elements, if Lanthimos' previous work is anything to go by.

Poor Things is based on the satirical novel by Alasdair Gray, with a script from The Great showrunner and Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Favourite Tony McNamara. McNamara also penned the screenplay for the upcoming Disney villain origin story Cruella , with Stone playing the title role.

Meanwhile, Youssef is a Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian known for his Hulu comedy series Ramy, which he co-created, wrote, directed, executive produced, and starred in. He also had a supporting role in Mr. Robot, the Rami Malek-led hacker thriller.

Period comedy The Favourite, Lanthimos' last movie, also starred Stone alongside Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman. It earned 10 nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards and Colman won Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne. The Greek filmmaker's other English-language movies include The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer .