Naughty Dog, Xbox, and more react to the PS5 reveal

Here's what Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, and other developers had to say about the PS5 event

Yesterday's PS5 showcase left people with plenty to talk about, including the developers working at PlayStation's first party studios on the very games unveiled at the online event, not to mention those batting for the opposite team... 

Below we've rounded up some of the most interesting takes from developers on the PS5 reveal, from Naughty Dog to Bluepoint and Xbox itself. But let's start with Remedy Entertainment first, who followed the live stream to announce that Control would be hitting both PS5 and the Xbox Series X in the near future. 

Insomniac arguably left the biggest impression from the show, unveiling both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in quick succession. 

Ben Arfmann, a game writer on the former title, promises that this Spider-Man PS4 expansion is a "labour of love" from the studio. 

As for Ratchet and Clank, the introduction of a new, female Lombax has set the internet on fire, and Insomniac's narrative team hasn't been shy about intentionally appealing to the fanart crowd with the reveal of the new character. 

Bluepoint Games also finally revealed their next remake, a next-gen re-imagining of FromSoftware's Demon's Souls, and it sounds like the team are elated to finally be able to talk about it in the open. 

There was nothing from Naughty Dog at the showing, presumably as the studio focuses on getting The Last of Us Part 2 out the door, but that didn't stop some of its executives from showing online support to their friends and colleagues in the PlayStation Nation. 

The same goes for God of War developer Sony Santa Monica. Creative director Cory Barlog, known for being active on Twitter, remained suspiciously silent throughout the event, but the studio's art director Raf Grassetti wasn't so quiet. 

Then there's the reaction from the competition. Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft Aaron Greenberg offered polite pleasantries in response to Sony's extravaganza, but curtailed the platitudes with the promise that not every game shown at the event was a PS5 exclusive. 

Seen any more intriguing reactions online? Let us know in the comments below, and we'll be sure to add them in. 

Alex Avard

