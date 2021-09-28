In-store PS5 restock scheduled at GameStop: all the chances to buy this week

We saw a flurry of PS5 restocks last week, and it doesn't look like things are slowing down now. GameStop is prepping for an in-store restock at certain locations on Thursday, September 30. You'll need to be near the Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and New York City stores to grab your own console, but hopefully this is just a taster of more in-store PS5 stock.

Best Buy ran its own in-store PS5 restock recently, offering an unprecedented level of stock across the country. That explains why the previously regular retailer had been holding off from online restocks over the last few weeks, and might set a new precedent for in-store restocks.

Sony Direct looks like a strong contender this week as well. PlayStation usually sends out invites to customers seeking a new console, and these are set to take place today at 11AM PT / 2PM ET. Whether you receive an invite or not, we may well see a public queue appearing on the official site around this time.

Walmart, Target and Amazon all had big weeks last week, which means we might not see too much action here over the next few days. However, Amazon did surprise us with a few unexpected PS5 restock opportunities over the last few days, so we'd recommend keeping a close eye out just in case.

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

The full-fat PS5 offers a comprehensive experience - disk drive and all. While costing $100 more, this is the go-to model. That disk drive means you can still play through your PS4 backlog while also saving on cheaper physical PS5 games as well.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to spend as little as possible, the Digital Edition is for you. There's a nice $399.99 price tag here, but you will likely end up spending more on digital games throughout the life of your console as a result. You are, however, getting the same performance inside here.

PS5 restock top tips

We've been tracking PS5 restock movements for the entire length of the console's lifespan so far, which means we've got a few tricks up our sleeves for finding the latest stock and making sure it stays in your cart.

The first step is getting prepped for the big moment. Sign into your favorite retailers and have your payment and shipping information saved. This is a massive time-saver when you get down to those crucial seconds at checkout. Consoles will quickly fly out of your basket if you're not moving fast enough, so you'll need to zip through the process when the pressure is on.

Once you do hear of a PS5 restock (we'd recommend keeping in touch with retailers and trackers on Twitter), it's important to pay attention to bundles. These packages have a higher upfront cost, but if you're buying from a respectable retailer you'll still get the fully value in your bundle. Scalpers hate them, which means they stay in stock far longer than consoles by themselves, making them far easier to get your hands on.

If you're struggling to get through to the product page, add to cart, or even hit checkout, it's important to keep refreshing. Pages can go to maintenance screens or freeze out entirely, which means you'll need to be quick off the mark to keep loading the page and try again. Just make sure you've only got the one console in your cart when you make it to payment.

Finally, if you're still struggling to find a PS5 restock, don't get desperate. Ignore resellers inflating prices to ridiculous amounts. We see new PS5 stock at least somewhere every week, so it's not worth paying above the $499 MSRP.

Check for PS5 restocks today

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.