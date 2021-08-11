PS5 is hiding a secret web browser

A secret PS5 web browser has recently been uncovered.

As first reported by Ars Technica, this strange method gives the PS5 its first web browser (sort of). If you head into the System Settings section of the PS5, and boot up the User's Guide, you'll be immediately transported to a PlayStation Manual web page, which acts as very limited point of entry to the web on the PS5.

However, you can't manually enter a web URL through this page. Instead, you'll need to head to the Users and Accounts menu option in the System Settings for a little more flexibility. Within this menu you can link up your Twitter account and browse through the accursed social media site, which in turn can link you off to various web pages.

It's not quite like having the entire internet at your fingertips, but it is a step forward for the PS5. Sony's new console doesn't have a dedicated web browser at all, unlike the PS4, where you could browse the world wide web through an in-console browser whenever you wanted.

