PS3 repair services will end in Japan next month due to lack of parts

The PS3's final model will cease fixes from Sony Japan at the end of April.

Earlier this week, PlayStation Japan's customer support Twitter account announced the stop in fixes, which has been translated via the tweet just below. The account announced that the final model of the PS3, which is called the CECH-4300 Super Slim, will finally end repairs from Sony on April 30.

The final model of the PS3, the CECH-4300 Super Slim, will have its last day of supported aftermarket service on April 30.Not a bad run for a 15-year-old console. Hard to believe it's already been that long though. https://t.co/4Zr8oGsDmKFebruary 28, 2022 See more

This is, apparently, entirely due to the lack of parts available to fix the 15-year-old console. As the tweet above points out though, it's quite remarkable that the PS3 has been available to be fixed by PlayStation Japan for this long, as you'd naturally expect the repair service to cease for a console a matter of years after the next console was fully available worldwide.

Speaking of the next console, it was reported earlier this year in January that Sony is continuing PS4 production due to the lack of PS5 consoles available for purchase throughout the world. One million PS4 consoles were said to be planned for manufacturing over the course of 2022, but Sony denied the report's claims later that same month. The fact remains that PS5 consoles are still scarce, and likely will be for at least the remainder of the year.