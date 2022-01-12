PS4 production reportedly continuing due to PS5 scarcity

PS4 production will reportedly continue due to the scarcity of PS5 consoles, it's been claimed.

This new claim comes from a report by Bloomberg, which reports that Sony has apparently informed assembly partners it'll continue manufacturing PS4 consoles through 2022. Apparently, this equates to roughly one million more PS4 consoles created over the year.

This, according to the Bloomberg report, is chiefly because the PS4 requires a far less advanced chip to manufacture than the PS5. There's been no shortage of reports on the scarcity of advanced chips for current-gen console manufacturing over the last year, as both Sony and Microsoft have had their manufacturing targets constrained by a lack of components.

So far at least, both the standard and disc-less versions of the PS5 console have been in short supply around the world. The shortage of consoles hasn't been helped by scalpers, who have routinely pounced on retail listings for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles to snap up new units, in some cases even using bots to circumvent queues and purchase stock before they're even put up for sale.

Still, this hasn't stopped the PS5 from becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever. Last year in July, Sony announced that the new-gen console had surpassed 10 million units sold in just 248 days, beating out the previous 10 million milestone record held by the PS4. It's a strong start for a console that Sony already has some incredibly lofty ambitions for.