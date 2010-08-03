Primeval Team To Take Sinbad Into The 21st Century

New FX-packed Sky One show updates the Persian myth to the modern day

Sky 1 has commissioned a new 13-part modern day version of Sinbad from Impossible Pictures, the production company behind Primeval .

The new production is a 21st century version of the Persian myth, to be produced by Impossible Pictures’ Sophie Gardiner and Tim Haines with scripts writers including Jack Lothian ( Ashes To Ashes , Shameless ) and Neil Biswas ( Skins ).

In this version of the tale, a streetwise Sinbad is on the run from his home town of Basra, cursed for a killing that led to the death of his brother. Finding himself cast out at sea, he survives a violent and magical storm, and is forced to team up with his shipmates to face their inner demons, hopes, loves and fears. “When mystical meets muscle” says the press release, “anything can happen…” (Slash fiction, normally.)

Elaine Pyke, Head of Drama, Sky 1 HD reveals some more about the show: “Our Sinbad is 21, reckless, utterly charming and cursed. Mysticism, magic, monsters and high octane action adventure, this Sinbad is always exciting and sometimes challenging. This unique series will have the ambition of Lost and the pace of 24 and take the viewer to visually stunning locations on both sea and land. Sky’s Sinbad will be a multi-layered series for today’s prime time audience.” We’re just thankful it doesn’t have the pace of Lost …

Impossible’s Sophie Gardiner added: “This is a hugely ambitious project and we’re thrilled to partner with Sky to reinvigorate this much loved action hero. We’re confident that Sinbad will confound audience’s expectations and create a big, noisy series for Sky 1.” “Big, noisy series” – what a brilliantly un-marketspeak phrase to find in a press release!

Principal photography is scheduled to start in Malta in February 2011 for a scheduled premiere on Sky 1 HD in the winter. BBC Worldwide is a coproducer and the international distributor (so it’ll probably turn up on BBC America).