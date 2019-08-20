Predator Hunting Grounds gets very first gameplay trailer at Gamescom

Predator Hunting Grounds, IllFonic's new asymmetrical multiplayer project, made its big debut at Gamescom with its first ever gameplay trailer. The 4v1 competitive and co-op shooter was announced back in May, which means the project is still in the early stages of development. Likewise, the footage seen in the gameplay trailer is from the pre-alpha build, so we'll excuse some of the rough edges around the presentation.

The main game will task a team of four with surviving the wrath of the Predator in the densely-forested jungle, meanwhile faced with enemy AI and various other missions to accomplish. The players taking control of the Predator are tasked with a much more straight-forward objective, and I don't think I need to explain any more.

It's hard not to notice the resemblance between Predator Hunting Grounds and IllFonic's previous multiplayer horror project, Friday the 13th: The Game. And while the games certainly follow a similar format, it should be interesting to see how the developers make use of the unique physics and locale of 1987's Predator. For instance, a developer blog makes note of the Predator's ability to attack from different directions using trees to gain a vantage point on his victims and quickly traverse the landscape.

"We created a system for the Predator that we call “Predkour” in the studios; think parkour meets Predator. The Predator has the ability to attack from above as well as on the ground, just like in the films. This meant we needed to create a system for the Predator to climb into the trees and move limb from limb, or structure. The Predkour system has really been the most challenging element to the game. We wanted the Predator’s movement from tree-to-tree to feel effortless and make you feel inhuman with your ability to bound around the map," explains IllFonic CCO Jared Gerritzen.

Predator Hunting Grounds is set to arrive on PS4 in 2020.