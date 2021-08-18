Pokemon Unite mobile versions launch next month

Pokemon Unite is launching on mobile devices on September 22.

As revealed during the Pokemon Presents Direct earlier today from Nintendo, the Pokemon Unite launch date for mobile devices has now been revealed. Pokemon Unite will be coming to Android and iOS devices next month on September 22.

Additionally, pre-registration for Pokemon Unite on both platforms has gone live today. You can now pre-register for Pokemon Unite on both Android devices through the Google Play Store, and on iOS devices anywhere in the world through the Apple App Store.

There's also bonuses for anyone who pre-registers before Pokemon Unite launches on mobile devices next month, in the form of outfits for Pikachu on both devices. When the MOBA-like brawler game launches on mobile devices, it'll support cross-play with all Nintendo Switch players, so there's already an established player base that newcomers can join up to.

Finally, we got a tease of new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite at some uncertain point in the future. Mamoswine and Sylveon were confirmed to be coming to the game, and are the latest creatures to be added to the game on top of the likes of Gardevoir, who was added to the game earlier this month after the Switch version launched in July. There's a lot to look forward to in the future of the new game from The Pokemon Company, and it's clear we can expect further updates for the game in the future.

